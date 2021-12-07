To The Daily Sun,
What's 35 cents worth? Plenty in Belknap County, if you're interested in good stewardship of our natural resources. For 75 years, the Belknap County Conservation District has provided conservation information and assistance and helped protect land and water resources. County funds help support this effort. The cost averages about 35 cents in taxes for a $200,000 property.
For every $1 in county funding, BCCD generates $18 in products and services for Belknap County residents through donations, volunteers, grants for conservation projects and technical assistance. County funding is essential in our ability to leverage grant funds from private, state and federal sources to get soil and watershed conservation projects on the ground to conserve and enhance the Lakes Region's environment and economy. In 2022, we asking for $50,000 in county support (the same amount as approved last year) to help cover administrative costs which enable us to respond effectively to requests for assistance from landowners, businesses and towns and provide surplus produce to food pantries and seniors. In 2021 BCCD’s estimated value to Belknap County was $973,875.
In 2021, with the assistance of county funding, multiple grants and donations, BCCD Accomplishments included: assisted in Winnisquam Watershed Management Plan; completed 2.7 miles of stream restoration for water quality and eastern brook trout habitat in Alton and Sanbornton; completed stream crossing and culvert assessments in Alton and Sanbornton for flood resiliency and conducted stream assessment for 1 mile of Reservoir Brook in Meredith; received three-year grant to continue stream restoration work in Meredith and Sanbornton and complete forest management plans on town lands in Alton, Belmont and Gilmanton; donated 12,000 pounds of fresh produce to food assistance programs through NH Gleans in partnership with local farmers and also conducted pop-up markets to distribute food; created grant-funded county volunteer coordinator to assist conservation and food assistance programs county-wide and held a Countywide Volunteer Recognition Day and Volunteer Job Fair; received grant to purchase no-till seed planter for local farmers to use through a rental program beginning in 2022; on-going advice and assistance to individuals, local organizations and towns, workshops and information outreach to schools and at community events and farmers markets.
In the last eight years, County funding to BCCD's budget has dropped 49%. Since this is a tight budget year, our $50,000 request is the same as 2021. That's just 35 cents on the tax bill for a $200,000 property. County funding to BCCD covers essential administrative costs which are hard to cover through donations and grants.
We appreciate the past support from Belknap County residents, the County Commissioners and County Delegation. We need your support to continue to assist Belknap County landowners, towns and conservation and food assistance programs in the future.
Dean Anson, Laconia
Jessica Bailey, Laconia
Donna Hepp, Belmont
Jamie Irving, Meredith
Belknap County Conservation District Board of Supervisors
Earle Chase, Barnstead
Ken Kettenring, New Hampton
Associate Supervisors
