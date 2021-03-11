To The Daily Sun,
After researching Congressional Bill H.R.1, I wrote Congresswoman Kuster, Senators Shaheen and Hasan asking them to vote “no” on this bill; stating several areas I believe impinged on our State’s rights. Senator Shaheen has no issues with the bill. Congresswoman Kuster informed me she spearheaded a package of reforms known as HR 1. Per usual, the name always signifies little of what is in the bill; it’s not for the people, it’s for the government and control of the state’s rights to control their voting process. I found about 18 problematic issues in this bill; here are what I consider the most egregious:
- Limits access to federal courts for anyone challenging H.R.1. anywhere except in the D.C. District Court – where we would stand little chance of victory.
- Seizes the authority of states to regulate voter registration and the voting process by forcing states to implement mandatory 15 day early voting, automatic voter registration of all individuals as opposed to all citizens, online voter registration and no-fault absentee balloting.
- Transfers the right to draw congressional districts from state legislatures to “independent” commissions whose members are unaccountable to voters and mandates the inclusion of alien population, both legal and illegal.
- Requires states to restore the ability of felons to vote the moment they are out of prison. The 14th Amendment gives states the constitutional authority to decide when felons may vote; Congress cannot override a constitutional amendment with a statute.
- Prohibits state election officials from participating in federal elections and imposes numerous other “ethics” rules eliminating the ability of residents of specific states to make their own decisions about what rules should govern the state government officials.
Our elected officials in Washington support this bill giving Washington unintended control over our state’s voting practices and process. Please write and encourage our senators not to support this. Our crazy representatives already have!
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
