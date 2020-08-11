To The Daily Sun,
I understand the voiced concerns about holding this years Motorcycle Week. But what I don't understand is the inconsistency in relation to other happenings in the region.
Why weren't those same concerns expressed when the decision to allow protest demonstrations to be held in Laconia and surrounding towns? The virus was just as active then.
And what about the fabulous 4th of July celebration at the Weirs, thanks to Flightcraft, the Tiki Hut boats and Waverunners. The place was mobbed, but it's been five weeks and we haven't had any crisis increase in virus numbers.
Even more puzzling is the approved Weirs Beach attendance increase from 400 to 1000 in mid-July. Voices were certainly heard when the cap was at 400, resulting in the "overflow" showing up at Ahern, Bartlett and Opechee beaches. Instead of just putting a cap on those beaches and sending people home, because the "not in my back yard" residents spoke up, the decision was made to increase attendance at Weir's Beach to 1,000! Where is the logic?
Think about it: an abbreviated MC Week, which will bring far less bikers this year than other years, vs. a potential 1,000+ out of town beach goers EVERY DAY from mid July to at least Labor Day!
Again, all I am asking is "where is the consistency"?
Alison Hildebrand
Laconia
