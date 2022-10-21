Water Street Cafe Roy brothers

Ethan Roy, left, and his brother Oliver are the new owners of the Water Street Cafe. Previous plans to relocate the restaurant and erect an apartment building at its present location have been scrapped. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — For a time, there were plans to tear down the Water Street Cafe and replace it with a new apartment building. The restaurant would live on, albeit in a different location, but this plan was ultimately scrapped when the owners sold the establishment to their nephews, Ethan and Oliver Roy.

“Water Street’s not going anywhere, everything is staying the same, we’re just going to bring some new energy into it,” Oliver said. “We took it over Sept. 6, 2022, from my aunt and uncle, Ted and Jen Roy. They’ve had it for 34-plus years.”

