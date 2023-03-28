GILFORD — After two years of delay, Gunstock Mountain Resort will move forward this summer with plans to renovate its Stockade Lodge. 

The lodge, located directly at the base of the mountain’s two quad chair lifts, currently has an open seating area and a limited hot food menu, and is only open for use on weekends. The renovation, aimed to finish in November with a budget of $1 million, will outfit the building with an 18-seat, U-shaped bar and a wait-service restaurant. There will also be a grab-and-go food area with some space for skiers to boot up. Outside, the existing deck overlooking the mountain will be expanded to wrap around the building, and a large stone fireplace will be built, surrounded by adirondack chairs for apres enjoyment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.