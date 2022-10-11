NORTHFIELD — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw are back home safely after being found Tuesday in Northfield.
Paquette and Habbershaw, both 16, were reported missing Thursday after leaving Winnisquam Regional High School around 1 p.m. during a pep rally.
“Haelie was found first and she wouldn’t give up any information, she was a really good friend, and Bailee was found directly after that,” said Anastasia Behrmann, Habbershaw’s mother.
The Tilton Police Department could not be reached for comment. Paquette's mother Melissa did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did the principal of Winnisquam Regional High.
“We’re just going to have to play it by ear,” Behrmann said about what’s next for her daughter. “We’re not sure what the ramifications are going to be for this for either one of the girls.”
Descriptions of the girls were shared widely on social media by Melissa Paquette, and the Belknap County Sheriff's Department had issued alerts for both girls.
Neither of the girls had their cellphones with them, as they both had them confiscated for previously leaving school with an adult male. The girls' mothers believe he could have been involved in their absence last week.
For now, Behrman is just happy to have her daughter back.
“We’ve been looking hard for them since Thursday,” Behrmann said. “It feels good. They were a little angry that they were back, and I’m glad that they’re safe.”
