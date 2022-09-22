TILTON — The commissioners of Tilton-Northfield Fire & EMS are looking into two options for closing the Center Street Station. One proposal, which has been put on hold, would expand the Park Street Station in Northfield to accommodate all fire department operations. A second proposal, in the preliminary stages of consideration, would build a new fire station on Sanborn Road with minor renovations to the Park Street facility.

The second option was recently proposed by Fire Chief Michael Sitar Jr. after the Tilton Selectboard proposed a land swap, giving the fire district a lot next to the police station on Sanborn Road in exchange for the Center Street lot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.