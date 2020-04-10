LACONIA — As of Friday afternoon, no homeless people with COVID-19 had been brought to the Dube Building on the Laconia State School property, and it looks like the facility is still being prepared, Mayor Andrew Hosmer said Friday.
“I just visited the property a few minutes ago,” he said in a phone interview. “There are cots, bedding, but not much else. It doesn't appear as of noon Friday, that they are anticipating patients anytime soon.”
He said he remains disappointed that there wasn’t better communication between state and local officials about using the vacant building at the State School for homeless people to stay in quarantine for two weeks after a positive test for the disease.
Hosmer and some other city and county officials said they didn’t know of the plan until word of it began to spread on social media early this week.
Gov. Chris Sununu has said state and local officials worked closely on the matter.
Hosmer said he has since spoken to state officials and some of his concerns have been addressed, but he noted that many people fear that bringing homeless people to this building could spread the disease locally and is not a good idea.
“My concern first and foremost is about the citizens of Laconia, period,” he said.
Hosmer, an attorney, said he has looked into relevant law and found that the city doesn’t have much ability to fight such a state plan to use a facility that is owned by the state.
“The city really doesn’t have any leverage here to do anything to prevent this,” Hosmer said.
Jake Leon, a spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said there will be security to ensure people do not wander off the site and that the people housed there will be brought back to their home communities after the quarantine ends.
City Manager Scott Myers said the state is looking for solutions as needs are identified.
“There is a need to isolate certain members of the homeless population who have tested positive to or are symptomatic of COVID-19,” he said. “Every effort is being made to place these people in their local communities as a first option.
“In reviewing what physical assets were available, the Dube Building was identified as a state site that could potentially house people falling into this category.”
He said the city will receive notification before any patients are brought to the building.
“While the City does not have the authority to regulate what happens on State land, we have had multiple, productive communications with State officials where our concerns have been listened to and addressed,” he said.
The state would be in charge of bringing people to and from the facility. Only those with a medical referral will be allowed.
“There will be 24 hour staffing by various types of support professionals in order to address the needs of people who may be staying there,” he said.
“Security will be provided 24/7. It was offered to officers of the Laconia Police Department for first acceptance or refusal," Myers said. "It was accepted by Laconia PD. The City will be reimbursed for 100% of all costs related to security.”
He said food and meals would be procured through local Laconia businesses.
“I don’t believe any community in NH would stand up and say we would like to house people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who may be symptomatic,” Myers said. “That being said, we understand why the state is planning to provide a solution to what may be a very real problem.”
