Members of the Laconia City Council prepare for their first remote meeting Monday evening. The council and other city boards are now using teleconferencing capability to meet during the coronavirus pandemic. From left to right and top to bottom are Mayor Andrew Hosmer, City Manager Scott Myers, and City Councilors David Bownes, Mark Haynes, Bob Hamel, Tony Felch, Bruce Cheney, and Henry Lipman. Hosmer, Bownes, and Haynes, wearing face masks, were the only ones participating in the meeting from City Council Chambers in City Hall. (Michael Mortensen/The Laconia Daily Sun screenshot)