LACONIA — A vacant building at the Laconia State School could be used to quarantine as many as 20 homeless people, but the hope is this won’t be necessary, state Homeland Security Director Perry Plummer said.
City and county officials expressed concern about the plan for the Dube Building when it first became public a week ago. Many social media comments and letters to the editor have been critical of the idea.
In his first public explanation, Plummer responded by email Friday to questions from The Laconia Daily Sun.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer has complained that there was inadequate consultation with local officials. Hosmer acknowledged that the city had little leverage to influence the state’s decision as the state owns the building and surrounding complex.
For his part, Plummer said the state has been working with the community.
“The state has and continues to conduct coordination calls with local officials on this initiative to address any of their concerns as they arise,” he said.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said he attended two meetings at the site, the first in late March, to discuss security arrangements.
Plummer also addressed the concern that some of the homeless people might wander into the community or stay in the area long term.
“If an individual decides to leave, they will be transported back to the community of origin,” he said. “If an individual is arrested, they will be transported to the appropriate facility.
“The goal is to provide an unsheltered individual with appropriate temporary housing based on a medical need and until it is no longer needed. Once the need for quarantined sheltering is gone, the individual will be transported back to their community.”
Plummer also said support professionals will be available to address the needs of the quarantined individuals. A site manager and law enforcement will be on site around the clock to ensure safety and security.
Sheriff Mike Moyer said when the plan first became public that he understood as many as 50 people could be housed there, but Plummer said the facility is being prepared for less than half that number.
“The facility will only be populated as needed and as with the alternate care sites, our hope is that the facility is not needed,” he said. “Should we need it, we are prepared to house between 15 and 20 individuals.
“To date, we have worked with local communities to shelter nine individuals locally. The location is on standby until such time that an unsheltered individual is in need of quarantine and other accommodations cannot be made. Depending on need, the site could be used over the next four to six weeks.”
Meanwhile, Belknap County Commission Chairman David DeVoy and Commissioner Hunter Taylor have sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu and Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette expressing concern that the plan could increase the risk of infection locally.
“Those who provide daily care for the residents and those who do routine cleaning for the facility will be at risk, as reflected by the large number of caregivers nationwide who are currently infected,” they said.
They also said that should those in the facility require hospitalization, this could be a strain on Lakes Region General Hospital. LRGHealthcare has furloughed 600 employees as it struggles with the economic effects of the pandemic.
