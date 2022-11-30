Newfound parents

Parents speak out against a new reading program during the Nov. 28 meeting of the Newfound Area School Board in this screenshot from the livestream of the meeting.

BRISTOL — Acknowledging parents’ concerns about a new reading program, the Newfound Area School Board has agreed to form a curriculum committee to review what is taught in the cooperative school district’s classes.

Since September, when the Newfound Area School District began using the Amplify Core Knowledge Language Arts curriculum, several parents have appeared before the board with complaints about what they say is inappropriate content for elementary school students. Other parents have praised the program for incorporating history, science, literature, and the arts in a reading curriculum.

