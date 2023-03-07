LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation tabled the approval of a 2023 budget at its meeting Monday night, despite the fact the budget subcommittee was slated to give a presentation of their recommended alterations to the budget proposed by county commissioners.

The commissioners' proposed budget includes a 6.6% increase in spending, about $2 million, and a county tax increase of 35%, stemming from a 10.6% drop in county revenue.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.