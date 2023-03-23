LACONIA — Five members of the Belknap County Delegation are urging Chair Harry Bean (R–Gilford) to schedule additional meetings for all representatives to weigh recommendations for the county budget.

“All delegation meetings in the past regarding the budget have taken two to four meetings, once the budget review had been completed,” a Tuesday letter to the editor in The Daily Sun read. The letter was signed by Rep. Barbara Comtois (R–Barnstead), Rep. Paul Terry (R–Alton), Rep. Tom Ploszaj (R–Center Harbor), Rep. Nikki McCarter (R–Belmont) and Rep. Peter Varney (R–Alton).  

