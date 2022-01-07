LACONIA — The city would be responsible for the cost of cleaning up any fuel spills at the Lake Opechee boat launch on Messer Street, under a proposal which the City Council is scheduled to take up Monday.
The public boat launch is located next to the Messer Street Substation on land that is owned by the power utility Eversource, formerly known as Public Service of New Hampshire.
Operation of the only public launch on Lake Opechee has been governed under the terms of an agreement which has been in effect since 1988 and is due to expire on May 1. That document makes no mention about who is responsible for the cost of any pollution cleanup.
According to City Manager Scott Myers, a “relatively small” fuel spill occurred at the launch a number of years ago and that the utility paid for the cleanup, which cost between $2,000 and $3,000.
Recently Eversource told the city it wanted to be relieved of any responsibility for cleanup costs particularly since the company has no control over the operation of the boat ramp.
In addition to assuming the responsibility for any cleanup costs, under the terms of the renewed agreement the city would pay for some improvements to the site, including moving a portable toilet, installing a fishing line and lead tackle disposal bin, constructing a kiosk for displaying lake and water quality information, as well as Eversource information, and planting vegetation along the shoreline.
A memo prepared by Public Works Director Wes Anderson estimates the cost of insurance to cover any cleanup costs will be between $8,000 and $13,000 a year.
