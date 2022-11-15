LACONIA — It’s the third major gift to Belknap House since August, and for the 5-year-old supportive housing program and shelter for families experiencing homelessness, it will be a game changer.

Melcher & Prescott, one of the Lakes Region’s oldest and longest-running businesses, last week donated $25,000 to underwrite programming, operations and organization development at the Court Street nonprofit that helps parents and children transition to permanent housing with education, tailored social services and coaching while they have a stable place to live.  The gift includes financial support going forward starting in 2023, said Chief Executive Officer Mike Sherman, who made the recommendation after he and company leadership toured Belknap House in October.

