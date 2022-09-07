Belknap House

Alisha Brinson, left; Lilli Price, center left; Tracy Seymour, center right; and Barbara Lawler, far right, of NuCar Automotive Group present a $25,000 check from the dealership to Belknap House Executive Director Paula Ferenc, second from right. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — A recent $25,000 donation to Belknap House from the owner of Jersey Mike’s Subs in Tilton has sparked a matching $25,000 gift from Dan Dagesse of Gilford, co-owner of the NuCar dealership chain who is now issuing a challenge for other Lakes Region business owners to give what their hearts dictate.

It’s another game-changing windfall for Belknap House, which provides temporary housing, education and skill-building programs for homeless families with children.

