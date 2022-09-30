LACONIA — Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, says she is ready to accept the challenge of touring chamber members through Belknap House, in order to help the homeless shelter secure a $25,000 donation.

The challenge, issued through an article in The Daily Sun on Sept. 8, tasks the chamber with offering five tours to about 100 of its members. If completed, Dan Dagesse of Gilford, co-owner of the NuCar dealership chain, will give $25,000 to Belknap House, an organization which provides temporary housing, education and skill building programs for families with children experiencing homelessness.

