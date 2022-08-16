Don House and Paula Ferenc

Don House, president of the Belknap House board of directors, and Executive Director Paula Ferenc. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — It’s not everyday that a local charity receives a windfall donation after word of its mission and its success spreads.

Within 24 hours of The Laconia Daily Sun article about Belknap House on Aug. 6, Chris Brown of Bedford, the largest nationwide owner of Jersey Mike’s Subs franchises — including one in Tilton — contacted Belknap House Executive Director Paula Ferenc, offering $25,000 to support the program for homeless families.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.