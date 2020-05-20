While practicing personal distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
Creating photos with bright and beautiful colors — I'm working on an Easter bunny surrounded by spring flowers and lots of Easter eggs.
What are you reading?
Two things, The Laconia Daily Sun as much as possible, and "Soul Signs from The Other Side" by Gail Durant.
What are you listening to?
Oldies 92.9 plays my favorite songs. Country legends on Wednesday and Friday nights with my boyfriend and on Sunday mornings 7-10 a.m. on 93.3 The Wolf.
What are you watching on TV?
All my soaps have now gone into running repeats but classics from great writers back then and good emotional stories are now playing, when there's no interruption from daily updates with the COVID-19, and there are plenty of those!
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Stuffed peppers with a scoop of mashed potatoes and honey glazed carrots.
There's no work available for me at the present. I'm a people person with a love of serving customers food; whether I'm the cook, baker, manager, or waitress.
I now have lots of time on the home front. Spending more time with my cat, doing the in and out thing, playing chase and trying to get her to take walks with me around the park. Helping a friend who's partially disabled until her surgery and recovery are done; or indefinitely. Intending to replace windows in my home and sheetrock my front porch. Also, got my refrigerator fixed and stove part replaced.
What was the scariest moment during the pandemic?
One Friday morning in Tilton, at Walmart, I was headed for the first door, where the grocery department is. It was raining and it must have been the first day they were closing off one entrance and exit. Someone in the parking lot saw me heading that way and called out "Can't get in that door, you have to go down to this one." With the rain going on too, suddenly it hit me that this virus is now a very scary thing!
An instant creepy feeling came over me because now we only have one entrance and exit, and I need to shop as quickly as possible with hopes to get out safely! Maybe it was a claustrophobic feeling that I got as well.
