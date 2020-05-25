While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
Volunteering for Belknap County Conservation District and gardening at home. Making fabric face masks to share.
What are you reading?
"Yellow House" by Sarah Broom, 'National Geographic,' and 'Discover' magazine. Also reading a lot of scientific information about the virus that causes COVID-19.
What are you listening to?
Celtic CDs and Spotify 1960s
What are you watching on TV?
News about COVID-19, Channel 9 'Chronicle,' 'Call the Midwife,' and 'Schitt’s Creek' on Netflix
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Oven-baked chicken fajitas
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
Lots of medical information about COVID-19
How has this pandemic changed your life?
Very lucky to be retired. Can’t get volunteers organized to work on the wetlands walk yet.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
Lots more cleaning and staying at home, Overall, priorities are the same, just need to do things differently.
