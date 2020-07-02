While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
With my teen and tween daughters, karate and worship practice to get out of the house 3 or 4 days a week. My husband was placed on furlough May 3, with a potential to return June 27. That has now changed to July 13. Most of my time is spent worrying about my family and what is next to come. Trying to change routines and make adjustments to the daily life of remote summer school and a husband that hasn't worked a first shift in over 20 years.
What are you listening to?
Cory Ashbury and air1 radio.
What are you watching on TV?
Binge watching several series.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
I threw together a leftover ham with diced tomatoes and frozen peas, added some Carolina sweet seasoning and a jar of Alfredo sauce. Boiled some ziti while sauce simmered and grated some fresh gouda and munster cheese. Drained ziti, placed sauce in the pot and then ziti, stirring together and adding the fresh cheeses.
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
Teaching the teen how to drive.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
Too much change and guidelines for me to handle. The new norm of masks and no contact is taking its toll on my mental health. Not being able to keep appointments that I had already waited months for and now cannot get a return phone call to be seen.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
It hasn't changed our priorities for our life, it has made it more clear how we need to accomplish our goals.
