LACONIA — Nicholas Grenon said he stepped forward to fill a vacancy on the Laconia School Board because he wants the city’s public schools to be the best possible.
Grenon was named to the Ward 5 School Board seat at last week’s board meeting. He replaces Stacie Sirois who resigned recently because she was moving out of the ward.
“My goal is to try to make the Laconia’s schools the best they can possibly be, just as my goal as a coach is to make the community the best it can possibly be for my kids and all kids,” said Grenon, who coaches youth basketball and soccer.
Grenon said board members approached him and encouraged him to apply for the School Board seat. Grenon graduated from Laconia High School with current School Board Chair Heather Lounsbury, and has coached the children of Ward 2 board member Laura Dunn.
He said he decided to put his name forward after an hour-long discussion about the board’s roles and responsibilities with member Bob Champlin.
Grenon, 39, is a IT infrastructure systems engineer who works for Huntzinger, an IT consulting firm serving health-care clients.
He has two children, a daughter, age 9; and a son, 7. Both attend Elm Street School.
He has lived in Laconia since moving to the city in 1997. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1999. During Grenon’s time at LHS, current School Superintendent Steve Tucker was his history teacher and soccer coach. He went on to get his degree from Plymouth State.
