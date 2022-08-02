LACONIA — A local attorney is urging the Belknap County Commission to offer to settle the dispute involving payment of $30,000 in legal fees on the County Delegation's behalf so as to avoid the likelihood of mounting legal bills.

David Osman suggested to commissioners at their Monday meeting that they consider making an offer to pay one-third of the amount, with the understanding that the County Delegation and the law firm the delegation retained absorb the rest.

