MEREDITH -- The Inter-Lakes School District will be switching to remote learning for Friday, Oct. 16, due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the school community.
Superintendent Mary Moriarty announced the measure in a recorded message that was sent out to families via an emergency notification system at about 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Moriarty said the infected person was in the Inter-Lakes Middle/High School building, and that the district was informed just prior to dismissal time on Thursday afternoon.
“Our thoughts are with this member of the Inter-Lakes community,” said Moriarty, who did not immediately return a call for further comment.
The Inter-Lakes School District serves students from Meredith, Center Harbor and Sandwich. Though the positive case was in the building that contains the middle and high school, the change to remote learning will also affect students who attend Inter-Lakes Elementary School and Sandwich Central School. Athletic events have also been canceled.
