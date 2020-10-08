PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Regional High School closed early on Thursday after the district was made aware of a student’s positive COVID-19 test. The school will remain closed until Tuesday.
In a statement posted to the district’s website on Thursday morning, Kyla Welch, superintendent of SAU 48, said that school was already scheduled to be closed on Friday, for a professional development day, and Monday, in observance of Columbus Day.
“The long weekend will allow time for Plymouth Regional High School to receive a deep cleaning to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” Welch wrote.
SAU 48 reported the test result to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, which is working with the district to identify students and school employees who were within six feet of the infected student for more than ten minutes. Those people will be contacted by DHHS and will be instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days and to get a test for COVID-19.
Anyone else who experiences coronavirus symptoms – fever, chills, aches, loss of taste or smell, or respiratory symptoms – is asked to stay home and get a test.
Welch’s statement said that all athletic practices, after-school and co-curricular activities for PRHS have been canceled for Oct. 8-10, however, the district is still evaluating whether outdoor games will be played on Oct. 9 and 10.
Other schools within SAU 48 will remain open.
“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. To ensure the safety of our entire community we will follow the CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting,” Welch wrote. “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
