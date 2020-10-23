MEREDITH — This year, the gap between the world’s problems and the capabilities of the average person seems wider than ever. Into that brink has stepped the Inter-Lakes Interact Club, with a reminder that a simple gesture, thoughtfully applied, can provide meaningful comfort for another human being.
That reminder comes in the form of the annual “Socktober” – sometimes called "Soxtober" – initiative of the Interact Service Club, open to middle and high school students in the Inter-Lakes District.
Kate DeTolla, a sophomore and chair of the club’s Socktober committee, said the premise of the drive is as follows: work with local businesses to accept donations of socks from the public, then identify a handful of local agencies and organizations that could get those socks to the people who need them most.
The drive was started seven years ago by the freshman class, but has been organized by the Interact Club for the past few years. In recent drives, they’ve collected more than 1,500 pairs of socks.
“It’s a sock drive for the whole month,” DeTolla said, adding that drop-off locations this year include: in Meredith at the south entrance to the I-LMHS building, Calvary Bible Church, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Picnic Rock Farms, Meredith Insurance Agency and St. Charles Borromeo Church, Lakes Region Dance; in Laconia at the Real Life Church, and; in Gilford at All Brite Cleaning.
“Socks are actually one of the most requested items at shelters, but the least donated,” said Laura Brusseau, faculty advisor to the Interact Club. The program has benefited various organizations over the years, and this year’s socks will be distributed among the Pass Along Project in Concord, Spaulding Academy and Family Services, Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region, Isaiah 61 Cafe, Belknap House and the Laconia Salvation Army. Socks of both child and adult sizes are needed.
Brusseau said that since these socks are arriving just in time for cold weather, the club is specifically hoping for what she called the “sturdy” variety – wool or wool blend, and hardy enough to be worn many times without wearing out. She said that even though they collect more than 1,000 pairs each year, the organizations they give them to run out within weeks if not days.
“We are taking donations until Oct. 31, and we would love to break our record of 2,000 pairs,” said Brusseau.
A gift
Andrea Condodemetraky, of the Santa Fund, said that her organization has been “lucky to be one of the recipients of the past few years of Socktober.” Her organization makes sure that local children have the proper winter outerwear, and being able to also offer a new pair of warm socks is a much appreciated “bonus.”
“To see them have the power to pick out whatever ones they want, they feel good about that. They feel good about it, it’s so good to see how much joy is spread by a new pair of socks,” Condodemetraky said. “We can’t say enough about being able to offer a pair of socks to people that come in. The socks are appreciated, they’re brand new, there’s something to be said that you have something that’s new and just yours, and (knowing that) your community cares about you.”
DeTolla, chair of the Socktober committee, said that she first became involved in Interact at her older brother’s suggestion. She was initially motivated because of the help she could provide to others, but said she was surprised by the gifts she received in return.
“The thing that has stood out to me the most is the feeling you get when you give back. It makes you feel good when you put smiles on people’s faces.”
Social distancing and other pandemic-related concerns have limited how people can lend a hand to their neighbors, but the sock drive is one way that can be done safely.
“This year is unique because of what is going on in the world with COVID-19. It has put a lot of people in bad situations,” DeTolla said. “It’s a nice thing to do in bad times.”
