LACONIA — Those students in the Laconia school system who have been attending in-school classes part-time will be back in school five days a week starting in mid-November, Superintendent Steve Tucker told the School Board Tuesday.
The majority of the School District’s approximately 2,000 students have been alternating between a day or two of in-school instruction, and time at home when they work on assignments via computer.
This is the first week of a four-week period when schools are phasing into full-time, face-to-face instruction which should be fully implemented by Nov. 16. Juniors and seniors at Laconia High School are already attending classes full-time, Tucker said.
The superintendent said 16% of the students would be continuing with full-time remote instruction after Nov. 13. That is a decrease from the current share of full-time remote learners — 21%.
But Tucker told the board there are contingencies in place if one or more of the schools in the district need to return to full-time remote teaching if a student or school staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
“We need to be ready to pull back,” Tucker said, adding that any return to full-time remote learning would almost certainly be temporary. “No one wants to go back to full remote.”
No students or school employees have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, Tucker said, though a staff member and some students have been required to quarantine at home because they had had close contact with someone who had been diagnosed with the disease.
