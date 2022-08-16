Computer technology is at the backbone of all that we do; whether it's shopping, paying bills, job searching, or communicating with family and friends. This does not even begin to consider the importance of technology to our military operations, banking systems, electrical grids, and so many more vital components of our daily lives. According to Real Clear Science, the iPhone in your pocket has over 100,000 times the processing power and 7,000,000 times more random-access memory than the computer that landed men on the moon 50 years ago. I am by no means an information technology expert, but it sounds like we have a very powerful tool in our pockets that is not much larger than an index card.

However, inside the walls of our schools, we believe it is time to take a step back and re-examine how some technology innovations are impacting our students' academic success and social-emotional well-being; specifically, smartphones. We believe these powerful tools have become far too much of a distraction instead of a tool that enhances learning. Our students are bombarded with information 24 hours a day, not all of it positive, from a plethora of social media platforms at their fingertips. Regardless of how engaging an instructional lesson is, it is difficult to compete against the onslaught of posts from Instagram, TikTok, and SnapChat.

