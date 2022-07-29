Hoping everyone in Sachem Nation is enjoying this beautiful New Hampshire summer. It is my goal to make sure our community is as informed as possible about "whats going on" at Laconia High School as we prepare to crank up another year of teaching and learning.

Two areas of education that were impacted, altered and affected over the past two-plus years were how we measured student attendance and how we implemented grading. As you probably remember, schools closed down in March 2020, teachers had to suddenly retool what teaching and learning looked like, figure out a way to ensure effective connectivity for all learners to a learning platform and then come up with an online instructional format that would engage as many students as possible ... all while finding and fixing technological issues, online behavioral issues and searching for the students who were not online. This hastily-developed programming was the practice for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. That it worked at all was somewhat of a miracle. That learning loss occurred was assured. The nation learned that online learning was not the panacea that some ascribed it to be. However, student engagement in multiple online social media platforms exploded. How students were identifying "who they are," the primary task of adolescence, became more connected to the social interactions that were happening online and the isolation they were experiencing when not online. Schools and teachers bent over backwards to help students participate in online classes, access learning to get a passing grade ... and that has proven problematic.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.