LACONIA — The Laconia School Board approved, conditional to their recommended changes, handbooks for each of the district schools on Tuesday. Recommendations for changes included ensuring the weapons and tobacco policies were consistent across schools and ensuring that each handbook was accurate for each individual school. 

The board also discussed ways to change meeting practice to promote public transparency and informedness, COVID-19 updates, and the conclusion of the filing period for November’s school board elections in Wards 2 and 3. 

The problem with phones and learning
Increasing structure, expectations and instructional opportunities

