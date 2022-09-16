The members of the Laconia School District are excited to have started the 2022-23 school year and eager to begin working with our students. Former New Hampshire Chief Justice John T. Broderick helped kick off the year by talking to our staff about the mental health challenges our youth face. These problems are compounded by digital technology and social media. Public education continues to play an important role in addressing these challenges.

The excitement and engagement of our staff in preparing for the return of students was nothing short of impressive. Our staff is made up of incredibly compassionate and skilled educators. Some of them are new to education. Some are experienced educators beginning their careers in our school district. The vast majority are well-trained, experienced educators. On opening day, we celebrated some of our veterans, including Virginia Bean, a longtime teacher for 47 years who is now a pre-engineering and manufacturing technology assistant; Verna Peck, food service bookkeeper for 44 years; and Patty Colby, a teacher who has 40 years of experience in our schools. Our city is so fortunate to have such quality individuals working with our children in Laconia.

