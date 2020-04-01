LACONIA — Ice-Out on Lake Winnipesaukee could occur as early as this weekend, according to aviator Dave Emerson, who for more than 40 years has been monitoring the annual harbinger of spring.
Emerson said observations he was given Wednesday showed Center Harbor was still choked with ice, and there was a large section of ice between The Weirs and Meredith Bay. In Wolfeboro Bay there was a small area of ice, but that would probably be gone by the end of the day, he said.
“I would say the earliest Ice-Out will happen will be this weekend,” Emerson said.
Ice-Out is defined as when the MS Mount Washington excursion boat can travel to all six ports of call around the state’s largest lake.
Emerson, who operates Emerson Aviation at the Laconia Airport, said the ice went out of The Broads — the widest part of the lake — overnight Tuesday. He said Alton Bay was free of ice as well.
Ice-out has been declared as early as March 18, in 2016, and as late as May 12, in 1888. The average ice-out date is April 19, while the most ice-out declarations have come on April 24.
Emerson typically takes to the air every day to monitor the progress of the annual event. But on Wednesday he said he was relying on observations from others flying over Winnipesaukee, because he had just returned from a vacation in Florida, and was in a two-week self-quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
