GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort started the year with two legislative priorities — one bill was to provide nearly $900,000 to pave its gravel parking lot, the other was to make changes to the commission that runs the county-owned ski area.
The first bill failed to gain traction, but there appears to be a new way to fund the work. The second bill was signed by Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday.
Gunstock Area Commissioner Brian Gallagher said the parking lot project now is in line for partial funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission, a federal-state partnership for economic and community development in northern Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York.
The lot can be rough and muddy at times.
Sununu is the state’s representative on the Northern Border Regional Commission.
Gallagher said he’s optimistic that the commission will announce support for the paving project in late August or early September. He said the governor supports the proposal.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Sununu signed House Bill 1442, which removes a requirement that no more than two members of the Gunstock Area Commission can be residents of the same municipality. Now, under the new bill, commissioners will just need to be residents of Belknap County.
Gallagher said the change was intended to allow for a broader pool of applicants for commission positions.
“We’re trying to get the best qualified folks, regardless of the town where they live in Belknap County,” he said.
The Belknap County Legislative Delegation appoints the commissioners.
Under the bill, commissioners are limited to two consecutive five-year terms. Gallagher said that change is intended to refresh the commission and follow best practices of the corporate world.
Also under the bill, the Gunstock Area Commission agrees to provide 1.75 percent of yearly gross income to Belknap County. This replaces a memorandum of agreement process that has been a point of contention in some years.
The last memorandum of agreement expired and no payment was made to the county last year.
Gallagher said that the 1.75 percent would equate to $160,000 to $180,000, depending on gross income levels. Under the previous memorandum of agreement, payments to the county were set at $175,000.
“This will be a permanent arrangement now,” he said. “It takes the politics out of it.”
The bill also extends the potential that the ski area could seek water for snowmaking operations from Lake Winnipesaukee should this ever be needed.
Money received by the commission from operation of the resort, or from borrowing or allocations, has long been kept in a separate fund to be paid out by the commission or its representative. The bill removes outdated wording in the statute that said the money should be turned over to the county treasurer.
