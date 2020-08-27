LACONIA — A protest is scheduled for Saturday at Weirs Beach to demonstrate against the emergency orders that remain in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Freedom Rally will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Lakeside Avenue and is organized by Tony Campo, who said he hopes to be joined by other people who feel that Gov. Chris Sununu’s orders run against New Hampshire’s spirit of liberty.
“It’s one man making a decision for many. We do feel that Sununu has the population’s best interest at heart,” Campo said. “We don’t want this to be a bash-Sununu fest, but we want him to know that he’s overstepped a bit.”
Campo said he understands that “COVID is a real thing,” but he thinks individuals should be permitted to decide for themselves how to behave in order to protect their own health. He also feels that the mandated shutdown of businesses, followed by reduced capacity and other restrictions, have been ruinous for local businesses.
“The few that came up for air got their heads pushed back down again – the remaining small businesses are lucky if they can break even,” he said.
Campo and others will speak on the Weirs Beach boardwalk beginning at 4 p.m. Afterward, Karen Testerman, who is running against Sununu in the Republican gubernatorial primary, will speak at The Big House.
People of all political persuasions are welcome, Campo said. He encouraged attendees to bring an American flag, and he stressed his intention that the protest remain peaceful.
“We are going to show that we can do a protest civilly,” he said.
