Franklin City Hall

The Franklin Patrolman's Association voted no confidence in Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein and City Manager Judie Milner last week, describing an atmosphere of cronyism and retaliation against subordinates. Franklin Mayor Jo Brown released a statement last weekend defending both the chief and city manager by pointing out the union constitutes a minority of police department employees. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

FRANKLIN — Franklin Mayor Jo Brown and City Manager Judie Milner are sticking by Police Chief David Goldstein after the Franklin Patrolman’s Association released a statement of no-confidence in his leadership last Monday. The statement also pointed to a lack of confidence in Milner, and described an atmosphere of cronyism for Goldstein’s allies and retaliation from department leadership.

Goldstein has remained silent on the matter, and did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.