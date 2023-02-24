Franklin department

The Franklin Patrolman's Association issued a statement of no confidence in Chief Dave Goldstein, his two lieutenants and City Manager Judie Milner Monday. A new document has surfaced that the union president says is an example of intimidation and retaliation against subordinates. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

FRANKLIN — City leadership remains tight-lipped following the Franklin Patrolman's Association vote of no-confidence against Police Chief Dave Goldstein and his two lieutenants, Daniel Poirier and Ralph Hale Jr. The no-confidence vote also named City Manager Judie Milner.

In the statement of no-confidence publicly released by the union earlier this week, members described an atmosphere of cronyism, an inability to be heard, and retaliation for those who bring up concerns with leadership.

