FRANKLIN — City leadership remains tight-lipped following the Franklin Patrolman's Association vote of no-confidence against Police Chief Dave Goldstein and his two lieutenants, Daniel Poirier and Ralph Hale Jr. The no-confidence vote also named City Manager Judie Milner.
In the statement of no-confidence publicly released by the union earlier this week, members described an atmosphere of cronyism, an inability to be heard, and retaliation for those who bring up concerns with leadership.
“A member who speaks out or attempts to acknowledge such is outcasted and ostracized either directly by Chief Goldstein and/or his subordinate leaders,” the letter read.
Documents have come to light that highlight what association President Jacob Drouin says is just one example of retaliation against subordinates. An internal investigation was opened on former Officer Mark Faro for dating a business owner who has sparred with the department on social media. This investigation began shortly after Miriam Kovacs, owner of the Broken Spoon, filed a complaint against Poirier. At the conclusion of the investigation, Goldstein sent a letter of warning to Faro, accusing him of violating the department's code of conduct, implying that Faro would have to choose between his job and his relationship with Kovacs.
“I realize that your relationship with Ms. Kovacs presents you with a conundrum,” Goldstein wrote in the letter. “However the challenges presented by your affiliation with Ms. Kovacs are unacceptable as it/they exist and the solution is completely up to you.”
Faro has since left the department and taken another job in law enforcement outside the city.
“It exactly reflects what was stated in our statement of no confidence,” said Drouin of the letter and investigation. “Actions taken like that that are clearly meant in a retaliatory capacity.”
The letter characterized Kovacs as promoting “anti-Franklin Police Department and anti-law enforcement attitudes and behaviors,” due to her outspoken criticism of the department's response to a slew of negative reviews and harassment by white supremacists that targeted her business last year. The department has responded to Kovacs publicly on Facebook, in moves that she has described as restricting her free speech.
Kovacs pointed out that she is not anti-police and has in fact served free meals to officers in the past, including Poirier.
“Honestly, it's just absurd,” Kovacs said. “I've sent dinner to them the past two Thanksgivings and past two Christmases. It's based on people that don't even know me. I used to work at Rolling in the Dough, which is a bakery up the road, they closed in the pandemic. The police department, Lt. Poirier and some others came in every Thursday, I made this man's french toast every week.”
In the letter, Goldstein cited the department's relationship section of the code of conduct, which states that “personal relationships between police employees and the public shall not violate contemporary community or professional standards. Officers shall be scrupulously careful in their contacts with members of the opposite sex and aware of their appearance of their conduct.”
The second section of the rule cites examples such as “on-duty meeting by officers with members of the opposite sex for no legitimate business purposes, romantic affiliations with under age or married persons, on duty overt displays of romantic affection, and social or personal business relationships with known or suspected felons, drug dealers, or other persons whose reputation in the community is such, that association with them might cast doubt on the credibility or reputation of the employee or the department.”
“If he were dating a known drug dealer, that would be a problem,” Kovacs said.
The multi-page letter only cites Kovacs' social media posts and behavior toward other officers. There are no examples given of Faro committing any actions listed in the examples, but the letter says “Officer Faro's association with Ms. Kovacs has negatively affected morale of several officers in the PD.”
Drouin, a fellow police officer, pointed to the letter as an example of poor conflict resolution skills in department leadership. Drouin also pointed out a similar personal experience.
“The night prior [to the union meeting to discuss leadership], I was placed on administrative leave without any reason why or charges listed,” Drouin said. He remains on paid administrative leave. There is an internal, non-criminal investigation ongoing.
Milner initially agreed to an interview, but instead provided a written statement:
“The City of Franklin has full confidence its police department under the leadership of Chief Goldstein. Further, the City is disappointed that the union did not choose a more appropriate forum, such as the upcoming negotiations, in which to raise their concerns.” The statement continued, praising Goldstein for recruiting “top officers” and instituting “progressive policies.” Milner made no mention of her name being included in the vote of no confidence.
“We do not have concerns,” said Franklin Mayor Jo Brown of the vote of no confidence. “Our city council is behind the police force.”
Goldstein could not be reached for comment.
“I feel like that's their natural response is just to support leadership no matter what,” Drouin said of the statements from the mayor and city manager. “It honestly speaks to our statement that even with the chief it's a blind support of subordinate leadership.”
Drouin also said the union initially wanted to showcase the vote of no confidence during a non-public session with the city council.
“However, I had more than one member reach out to me and said, 'Why not go public with this?'” Drouin said. “Obviously, the frustration had reached a point.”
