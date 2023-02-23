FRANKLIN — In an unprecedented move, the Franklin Patrolman’s Association published a letter of no-confidence in the leadership of sitting Chief David Goldstein and the entire leadership staff of the Franklin Police Department.
The letter names Goldstein, Lt. Daniel Poirier, Lt. Ralph Hale Jr. and City Manager Judie Milner.
“Throughout the years and more so recently, we have had concerns with Chief Goldstein’s leadership and direction or lack thereof. Chief Goldstein’s absentee leadership has directly led to the retaliatory and unjust treatment of union members by subordinate leadership or himself.”
Goldstein has been chief since 2009, and boasts four decades of law enforcement experience. Goldstein could not be reached for comment.
The letter went on to claim that “preferential treatment and cronyism run amok under [Goldstein’s] supervision. A member who speaks out or attempts to acknowledge such is outcasted and ostracized either directly by Chief Goldstein and/or his subordinate leaders.”
Despite the damning nature of the document, the vote of no confidence is not much more than a rebuke, and lacks any staying power when it comes to removing Goldstein, his lieutenants or the city manager from their positions.
According to documents based on a survey conducted by the Patrolman’s Association, a majority of participants expressed negative views toward Goldstein and leadership within the department.
In the first survey, seven out of eight respondents said they feared leadership, witnessed or experienced retaliation, did not feel supported by leadership and believed a vote of no confidence was the best course of action.
Seven out of eight participants also said that leadership does not “effectively use resources and talent,” does not “inspire you to be the best and [show] you recognition,” and did not believe “leadership has instilled a culture of excellence.” For the last question, the remaining participant abstained from answering.
The matching percentages on each question show a clear coalition and line in the sand. However, the total number of union members was not readily available, so it’s not clear what percentage took part in the surveys.
The first survey ended with three additional, anonymous comments. All three offered a harsh rebuke of leadership in the department.
“Morally corrupt selfish leadership has created a hostile and fearful environment with retaliatory consequences to those who don’t bend the knee,” wrote the first commenter. “This has directly caused a negative impact on morale, well-being, and performance of employees.”
“The current leadership, specifically administrators and select sergeants, routinely target specific employees,” read the second comment. “If there is a specific employee that is not liked they will target them to create stress in both their personal and professional lives.”
“I believe that as leadership, that you should lead by example and be fair as well as impartial in all situations," read the third. “I feel that in the current state of the agency that this is not the case as there are too many times that I have witnessed favoritism as well as those being punished for doing what is expected and then the expectation suddenly changes.”
The second survey document had six comments where participants could list additional personnel who were not already named. Five out of those six named Sgt. Daniel Ball.
One comment described Ball as “extremely vindictive” and alleged that he “purposely targets people.”
“I have seen it done to other people and have also been a victim of it,” wrote the commenter. “He is a big part of the corruption and need to be investigated for false time cards, creating a hostile work environment and retaliation.”
The sixth comment listed Dispatch Supervisor Katherine Burton, but did not elaborate.
The second survey with nine participants had similar results, with seven out of nine stating they did not have confidence in the command staff and administration, and six stating the same for the city manager, with two abstaining and just one saying they had confidence in her.
When asked if they had confidence in Goldstein, five out of nine said no, one said yes, and the rest abstained.
Seven out of nine respondents did not have confidence in Poirier, with one abstaining vote, and one in favor. The same exact numbers came in for Hale.
“Well, all I can tell you is just hang on, because there’s more coming,” said Ward 1 Councilor Ted Starkweather. “It’s not going to be in the same direction of what you read in the paper.”
Ward 2 Councilor Olivia Zink said she wasn't sure if the matter was on the agenda for the March 6 city council meeting, but that she hoped to discuss it.
Zink was not surprised by the inclusion of the city manager's name in the letter of no confidence.
“I am the only councilor that voted against the five-year contract" for the city manager, Zink said. “I do understand why there are folks who have a lack of confidence in her leadership. I got numerous emails from constituents asking me to vote 'no' on her contract, which is a separate issue.”
Despite the ongoing and likely continuing public outcry surrounding the police department and city manager, Zink wanted to keep things on the bright side.
“Overall, Franklin is a lovely place to live, work and play,” Zink said. “There are personnel issues and complexities. I do think overall residents should feel safe, they should feel there are a lot of residents that care about each other and it’s a great place to thrive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.