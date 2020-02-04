Gunstock Area Commission Chairman Stephan Nix, right, testifies last month before the House Finance Committee in Concord on behalf of a bill to have the state pay to pave the main parking lot at the county-owned resort. Sitting next to Nix is fellow Area Commissioner Brian Gallagher, who also urged the committee to recommend passage of the bill. Nix has stepped down from the commission. (Michael Mortensen/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)