GILFORD — Noone was injured in a fire that Gilford fire companies responded to a fire alarm and fire at Samoset Condos on Lakeshore Road shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
An occupant reported smoke showing from one of the rom one of the middle units of a 4 unit, 2 1/2- story wood-framed, residential condominium, according to a statement from Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier. Crews were able to knock down the fire as it began to extend upward in the wall between the two middle units, which were not occupied at the time of the fire. The two end units were, and occupants were able to stay in their units after the fire.
“To stop a fire in the middle units of a 4-unit condo is quite an accomplishment," Carrier said. "Everyone did a great job. The alarm system provided notification; a back-up call from an occupant reporting smoke; and, great teamwork on the fireground limited the spread of the fire.”
In addition to Gilford and Laconia, mutual aid was received from Belmont, Meredith, Tilton-Northfield, and Alton. Gilford Police assisted at the scene. Center Harbor and Franklin covered the Gilford station during the fire. Evergreen Property Management and Samoset board members assisted at the scene, as well.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
