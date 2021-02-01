GILFORD — A three-alarm fire seriously damaged a residence on Weirs Road early Monday morning, but all the building’s occupants were able to escape safely, officials reported.
The fire at 271 Weirs Road (Route 11B) was reported moments after 3:15 a.m. by one of the building’s occupants who was awakened by smoke detectors and immediately smelled smoke. That person and the building’s four other occupants fled the building into the subfreezing cold.
Gilford Police Sgt. Adam VanSteensburg was the first on the scene and reported seeing fire coming from the building, prompting Gilford Fire Rescue to call for a first alarm for additional firefighting personnel and equipment.
VanSteensburg checked to make sure all the occupants were out of the building, according to Deputy Police Chief Kristian Kelley.
According to Fire Chief Stephen Carrier, when the first fire engine — from the Laconia Fire Department’s Weirs Beach Station — arrived on the scene at 3:24 a.m. fire could be seen in an ell between the main house and the garage.
“They immediately stretched a (hose) line and knocked down the fire,” the chief said.
When the first Gilford fire engine arrived, that crew ran additional lines into the building.
“The crews were able to stop the fire as it began to extend into both the main house and the garage,” Carrier said.
With a temperature of 6 degrees above zero, three alarms were sounded in order to bring the number of firefighters necessary due to the frigid weather. All told, 12 fire departments assisted Gilford firefighters at the scene.
“Firefighting was difficult due to the building construction and also icy conditions due to the cold weather,” Carrier said.
A water supply was established at Misty Harbor’s Barefoot Beach and tankers shuttled water to the scene.
“Unfortunately there was a lot of damage,” Carrier said. The home was built in 1830 and had been renovated and modernized several times. “These are tough buildings to fight fire in,” he added.
Firefighters had to do extensive overhaul. Many ceilings and walls had to be pulled and cut to gain access to numerous void spaces that contained hidden fire, Carrier explained.
Carrier estimated the damage to the building at $350,000 or greater. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Deputy Fire Chief Brad Ober.
Four people lived in the main part of the house. Another person lived in an apartment, located in a separate area off the rear of the main house, Carrier said.
There was extensive damage to the ell and the rear apartment. However, the fire had also started to extend into the attic of the main house, and as a result that part of the residence received extensive smoke and water damage, Carrier said.
The house is owned by Ryan and Joy Southworth, who are listed at a separate address in Gilford, according to town records.
Three fire engines, a tanker, an ambulance, and a utility vehicle — all from Gilford — were sent to the scene. In addition, Laconia Fire Department provided an engine and a ladder truck. Other mutual aid assistance was provided by Belmont, Meredith, Tilton-Northfield, Sanbornton, Franklin, Alton, Barnstead, Center Harbor, Holderness, New Hampton, and Loudon. Gilford Police assisted at the scene, along with the state Department of Transportation and the Gilford Public Works Department. The Sandwich Fire Department and Meredith EMS covered the Gilford Station and handled a medical aid call in town during the fire.
The Red Cross was contacted to provide housing assistance to the displaced occupants.
“We really appreciate the support from our mutual aid partners,” Carrier said. “This was a labor-intensive fire in very cold weather. Everybody pitched in and did a great job.”
