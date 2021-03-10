LACONIA — An investigation is continuing into a suspicious fire that did limited damage to part of the exterior of a city residence.
The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the porch of the house at 501 Roller Coaster Road, on the corner of Parade Road (Route 106), Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said.
The fire was spotted by a passing motorist at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, and the damage was limited to the building’s exterior, Beattie said.
No one was inside the residence at the time of the fire, he said.
The Laconia Fire and Police departments, as well as the state Fire Marshal’s office are involved in the investigation.
Beattie said anyone who may have information about the fire should contact either him at at 524-6881 or Laconia Police Department Detective Bureau at 524-5257.
Personnel and equipment from the Gilford and Meredith Fire departments assisted Laconia firefighters at the scene. The Belmont Fire Department, Holderness Fire Department and Meredith EMS provided coverage to the Laconia fire stations.
