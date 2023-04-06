04-04Camper

An unidentified male sets up camp along the railroad tracks somewhere in Laconia. As homelessness becomes more prevalent and visible in the Lakes Region, so has citizen frustration. In February, the mayor's homelessness task force completed a series of forums with the goal of gathering information from the public, business owners and members of the homeless population themselves. How that data will guide the task force in seeking solutions, remains to be seen. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — As the city seeks to develop a strategic plan for tackling homelessness, more than 50 people participated in the final forum regarding Laconia's unhoused population February at Isaiah 61 Cafe, marking the highest attendance of the series.

The forum was the sixth of its kind, held to gather data by consulting firm JSI Research & Training Institute and the Partnership for Public Health, with the aim of creating a comprehensive report for the mayor's homelessness task force.

