LACONIA — A one-season, low-barrier, cold weather emergency shelter with 30 beds, operated by Lakes Region Mental Health Center, will open Thursday in vacant space on the Laconia State School property, thanks to a one-time federal grant.

Located in the now-empty Dube building, the shelter will supplement the 30 beds currently offered by Isaiah 61 Cafe on the coldest nights of the year, and serve the same population, according to Lakes Region Mental Health Center.

