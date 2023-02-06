LACONIA — Despite subzero temperatures and freezing winds, the city’s temporary cold-weather shelter on the former State School Property remained almost entirely unused for the weekend. Fortunately, there were no reported deaths. Laconia Fire Chief Tim Joubert confirmed his department responded to two medical incidents involving unhoused people due to cold exposure.

According to the Lakes Region Mental Health Center, which is responsible for operating the cold-weather shelter in the Dube building on the State School property, only two people took them up on their offer last weekend.

Cold-weather shelter open for coming frigid weekend

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.