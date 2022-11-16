Det. Eric Adams

Laconia Det. Eric Adams, center, addresses attendees during the city's first community forum around homelessness. Adams was assisted in facilitating the discussion by Margaret Franckhauser of JSI Research & Training Institute. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The city wrapped up a series of community forums to gather data, educate and discuss the issue of homelessness last week. According to Laconia police Det. Eric Adams, there are between 300-400 people without housing in the city.

This number, however, may be much higher, as it only accounts for those who are visible out on the streets, and not people who are in camps or couch surfing.

