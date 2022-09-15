LACONIA — The name of the frontrunner to develop the former Laconia State School complex is expected to be announced by mid-October.

A timeline spelling out the steps leading to the eventual sale of the 225-acre property states the “selected top proposal” is to be “presented publicly” no later than Monday, Oct. 10, according to the outline presented to the Executive Council, which has the final say on the sale of any state property.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.