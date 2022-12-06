LACONIA — A letter from the City of Laconia to the Executive Council raised concerns about the experience and reliability of the proposed buyer and asked the state to preserve licenses held by the city to use the property.

At the Executive Council’s Wednesday meeting, the Department of Administrative Services is expected to ask the Council to approve a $21.5 million sale agreement for the property with Robynne Alexander of Manchester via her company Legacy Laconia, LLC. 

Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far

