Executive Council

Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Charlie Arlinghaus, second from right, responds to concerns raised by the city of Laconia about the proposed $21.5 million sale of the State School property at the Executive Council meeting Wednesday at the Statehouse in Concord. Gov. Chris Sununu, seated at right, expressed frustration with the timing of the city's concerns. Also pictured is District 1 Councilor Joe Kenney, left. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Executive Council on Wednesday put off a vote to approve the purchase agreement for the Laconia State School property until its next meeting, in order to address concerns raised by the city about usage agreements and worries about the proposed buyer. 

A letter to the council sent Tuesday afternoon from Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer and City Manager Kirk Beattie asked the council for “due diligence” that the prospective buyer had the experience and financial means to see the project through. The proposed sale price is $21.5 million and the potential buyer has stated they are prepared to spend as much as $500 million on development. The letter also asked the city to ensure that licenses allowing the city to use parts of the property for overflow parking and water access for Robbie Mills Field would be included in the sale agreement.

City asks state for 'due diligence' about reliability of proposed State School buyer

