The sale of the former Laconia State School property is currently pending a vote by the Executive Council to accept a $21.5 million purchase & sale agreement. The vote has been tabled for two weeks to address recent concerns raised by the city. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun file photo)
CONCORD — The Executive Council voted Wednesday to table the vote on the purchase & sale agreement for the former Laconia State School property at their meeting at the Statehouse.
Robynne Alexander of Manchester, through her company Legacy Laconia, LLC, offered a $21.5 million bid on the property.
District 2 Councilor Cinde Warmington proposed tabling of the vote, in order to more fully address concerns raised by the city of Laconia about Alexander's real estate development track record, shared this week with the council in an emailed letter.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he was confused about why concerns were just now being raised by the city, who he said had been involved in all steps of the property sale process thus far. Warmington said the city had just recently seen the purchase & sale agreement, in addition to gaining information about a lawsuit pending in Hillsborough County Superior Court
The motion to table the vote saw a 4-1 passage, with Councilor Janet Stevens of District 3 in dissent.
District 1 Councilor Joe Kenney, whose district includes the former Laconia State School property, said that he agreed with the motion to table, as long as the issue was addressed at the councilor's next meeting in two weeks.
The Executive Council is next scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Statehouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.