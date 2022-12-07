State School

The sale of the former Laconia State School property is currently pending a vote by the Executive Council to accept a $21.5 million purchase & sale agreement. The vote has been tabled for two weeks to address recent concerns raised by the city. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun file photo)

CONCORD — The Executive Council voted Wednesday to table the vote on the purchase & sale agreement for the former Laconia State School property at their meeting at the Statehouse.

Robynne Alexander of Manchester, through her company Legacy Laconia, LLC, offered a $21.5 million bid on the property. 

