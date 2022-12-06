The Manchester developer chosen by the state to turn the 220-acre former Laconia State School into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus has never completed a project nearly as large, she said Monday. Her biggest project in New Hampshire, a mixed-use property in Manchester, is three years behind schedule and the subject of a lawsuit brought by an investor.

The Department of Administrative Services is expected to ask the Executive Council on Wednesday to approve a $21.5 million purchase and sale agreement for the property with Robynne Alexander, a Manchester woman with connections to several real estate development companies in the state. In an interview with the Bulletin Monday, Alexander said state officials and the brokerage firm hired to market the property are aware of her professional experience and the lawsuit pending in Hillsborough County Superior Court. She said she is confident she has the investors to deliver what is an ambitious project.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.